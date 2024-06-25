Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 25, 2024
June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx have defeats the Liberty, 94-89, to claim the title as champions of the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2024
- Liberty Downed by Lynx, 89-94 - New York Liberty
- Indiana Fever Activate Damiris Dantas and Waive Celeste Taylor - Indiana Fever
- Mitchell's Scoring Prowess Helping Fuel Fever Offense - Indiana Fever
- Moriah Jefferson Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgery - Connecticut Sun
- Storm Defense Clamps Down on Connecticut in 72-61 Win - Seattle Storm
- Sabrina Ionescu Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Second Time in 2024 - New York Liberty
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings Sign Odyssey Sims - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- June 17 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings Postgame Notes
- Three-Time All-Star Napheesa Collier Selected to 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team
- June 9 - Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Postgame Notes
- Diamond Miller Has Knee Surgery
- May 26 - Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream Postgame Notes