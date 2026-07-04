Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 3, 2026

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The New York Liberty's starting lineup scored in double digits to lead their team to victory over the Lynx, 99-86

Breanna Stewart: 36 PTS | 7 REB | 2 BLKS | 2 3PM ---Passed Angel McCoughtry for 3rd all-time in 30+ PT games Sabrina Ionescu: 17 PTS | 6 AST | 3 3PM | 2 STL | 2 BLKS Pauline Astier: 14 PTS | 6 AST | 2 REB Jonquel Jones: 14 PTS | 15 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 3PM ---Recorded her 6th double-double of the season and 108th of her career Leonie Fiebich: 13 PTS | 4 AST | 3 STL | 3 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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