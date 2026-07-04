Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 3, 2026
Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The New York Liberty's starting lineup scored in double digits to lead their team to victory over the Lynx, 99-86
Breanna Stewart: 36 PTS | 7 REB | 2 BLKS | 2 3PM ---Passed Angel McCoughtry for 3rd all-time in 30+ PT games Sabrina Ionescu: 17 PTS | 6 AST | 3 3PM | 2 STL | 2 BLKS Pauline Astier: 14 PTS | 6 AST | 2 REB Jonquel Jones: 14 PTS | 15 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 3PM ---Recorded her 6th double-double of the season and 108th of her career Leonie Fiebich: 13 PTS | 4 AST | 3 STL | 3 3PM
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026
- Sky Equipped to Handle Road Trip Ahead of All-Star Break - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Atlanta Dream - 7/4/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Rookie of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- A'ja Wilson Earns Record 15th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named June Eastern Conference Player of the Month - Indiana Fever
- Clark Continues to Re-Write Record Books, Earns Another Accolade - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 7.2.26 - Seattle Storm
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