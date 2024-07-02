Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 2, 2024

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty defeat the Minnesota Lynx 76-67 improving to 17-3 on the season which is the best start the Liberty have had in franchise history to go along with 5 straight wins.

Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart both finished with double-doubles.

