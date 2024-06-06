Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 5, 2024

June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Minnesota Lynx advance to 2-0 in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase with tonight's 86-62 WIN vs. the Sparks.

