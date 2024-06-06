Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 5, 2024
June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx advance to 2-0 in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase with tonight's 86-62 WIN vs. the Sparks.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.