Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2026

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Lynx took care of business on the road, defeating the Sparks 99-83

Olivia Miles: 31 PTS (career-high) | 4 REB | 4 AST | 12-15 FG Joins Paige Bueckers as the only rookies in WNBA history to score 30+ PTS on 80% shooting Natasha Howard: 15 PTS | 9 REB Kayla McBride: 14 PTS | 4 REB Courtney Williams: 13 PTS | 5 AST

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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