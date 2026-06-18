Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2026
Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Lynx took care of business on the road, defeating the Sparks 99-83
Olivia Miles: 31 PTS (career-high) | 4 REB | 4 AST | 12-15 FG Joins Paige Bueckers as the only rookies in WNBA history to score 30+ PTS on 80% shooting Natasha Howard: 15 PTS | 9 REB Kayla McBride: 14 PTS | 4 REB Courtney Williams: 13 PTS | 5 AST
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026
- Sparks Suffer Home Loss to Minnesota - Los Angeles Sparks
- New York Liberty to Host 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Presented by Coinbase on June 30 at Barclays Center - New York Liberty
- Aces Clinch Spot in 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game with 86-76 Win at Phoenix - Las Vegas Aces
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (6.18.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 91, Wings 80 - Golden State Valkyries
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