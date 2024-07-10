Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 9, 2024

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Lynx secured the lead and never looked back, taking home the 82-67 WIN over the Sparks

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

