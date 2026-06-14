Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2026

Published on June 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Lynx 100-97, improving to 10-3 overall and remain UNDEFEATED (5-0) in Commissioner's Cup play.

A'ja Wilson: 24 PTS (9-15 FG) | 10 REB | 3 BLK Chelsea Gray: 23 PTS (7-15 FG) | 6 3PM | 4 REB | 7 AST

The Aces are now No. 1 in West following this win!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2026

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