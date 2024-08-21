Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2024

August 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

All five starters for the Minnesota reach double-figures as they capture their 4th consecutive win, taking down the Las Vegas Aces, 98-87

Napheesa Collier showed out with 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, Courtney Williams notched a 22 PT, 10 AST double-double

