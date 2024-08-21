Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2024
August 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
All five starters for the Minnesota reach double-figures as they capture their 4th consecutive win, taking down the Las Vegas Aces, 98-87
Napheesa Collier showed out with 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, Courtney Williams notched a 22 PT, 10 AST double-double
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 21, 2024
- Atlanta Dream Top Phoenix Mercury - Atlanta Dream
- Tina Charles Moves to Second on WNBA All-Time Scoring List - Atlanta Dream
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at New York Liberty - August 22 - Dallas Wings
- Record Games from Clark and Hull Lead Fever to Win against Seattle - Indiana Fever
- Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson Earns Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson Earns Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award - WNBA
- Atlanta Dream Invite Fans to 'Set the Record' at their Game Versus the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena on August 26th - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- Kayla McBride to Compete in 2024 Starry Three-Point Contest as Part of WNBA All-Star Weekend
- July 17 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream Postgame Materials
- Lynx Forward Alanna Smith Named to Australia's Olympic Team Roster
- Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month
- Lynx Forward Bridget Carleton Named to Canada Women's National Team Roster