Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 22, 2025
Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Indiana Fever 95-90 to improve to 29-7 on the season
Jess Shepard recorded her first career triple-double-dropping 22 PTS, 11 REB, & 11 AST on 90.9 FG%! Kayla McBride also went off for 29 PTS, 5 AST, & 4 3PM in the dub.
