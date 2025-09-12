Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 11, 2025

Published on September 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota lynx defeated the Golden State Valkyries 72-53

Hiedeman put up 21 PTS on 8/12 shooting Collier recorded 19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL & 2 AST With her 3 3PM tonight, Collier became the 3rd player in WNBA history to join the 50-40-90 club!

-Minnesota's 34 wins matches the 2023 Aces for the most wins in a season (40 game season).

-Their 20 home wins are the most ever in a single season (Las Vegas Aces - 19 home wins in 2023).

