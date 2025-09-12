Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 11, 2025
Published on September 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota lynx defeated the Golden State Valkyries 72-53
Hiedeman put up 21 PTS on 8/12 shooting Collier recorded 19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL & 2 AST With her 3 3PM tonight, Collier became the 3rd player in WNBA history to join the 50-40-90 club!
-Minnesota's 34 wins matches the 2023 Aces for the most wins in a season (40 game season).
-Their 20 home wins are the most ever in a single season (Las Vegas Aces - 19 home wins in 2023).
Postseason Push | @DraftKings
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 11, 2025
- Wings Put it All Together, End Season with Win over Phoenix - Dallas Wings
- Atlanta Dream Tips off 2025 Postseason at Home vs. Indiana Fever - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever to Face Atlanta Dream in First Round of 2025 WNBA Playoffs - Indiana Fever
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs GSV (9.11.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Postgame Notes: NYL 91, CHI 86 - New York Liberty
- Westbeld Scores Career-High 25 Points in Sky Season Finale - Chicago Sky
- Golden State Valkyries (23-21) vs. Minnesota Lynx (34-10) Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Fall to Lynx, Setting up Rematch in First Round of 2025 Playoffs - Golden State Valkyries
- Rookie Sensation Dominique Malonga's First Year Success - Seattle Storm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs GSV (9.11.25)
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs IND (9.9.25)
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (9.4.25)
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (9.1.25)
- Carrington Injured