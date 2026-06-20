Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2026
Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Valkyries 81-75
Both Nia Coffey and Courtney Williams helped secure this dub on the road for the Lynx!
Coffey: 22 PTS | 5 REB | 3 3PM | 3 AST Williams: 21 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST | 2 3PM | 2 BLK
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 20, 2026
- Sun Announce Final Pratt Street Fan Fest - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces 6/21/26
- Zandalasini Scores Career-High 23 Points, Valkyries' Winning Streak Snapped by Lynx
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx - 6/19/26
- Golden State Valkyries Awarded Silver Effie for Brand Creation and 2025 Launch Campaign
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 91, Wings 80