WNBA Golden State Valkyries

Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2026

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video


The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Valkyries 81-75

Both Nia Coffey and Courtney Williams helped secure this dub on the road for the Lynx!

Coffey: 22 PTS | 5 REB | 3 3PM | 3 AST Williams: 21 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST | 2 3PM | 2 BLK

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