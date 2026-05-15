Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 14, 2026

Published on May 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Dallas Wings 90-86

Natasha Howard: 26 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 3 BLKS Courtney Williams: 21 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST | 3 3PM | 2 STL Olivia Miles: 15 PTS | 6 AST | 2 REB Nia Coffey: 13 PTS | 8 REB | 3 3PM | 2 BLKS

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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