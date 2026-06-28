Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2026

Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Dallas Wings 85-77

Natasha Howard and Olivia Miles each dropped 21 points to lead Minnesota to back-to-back wins.

Howard: 21 PTS | 14 REB | 3 STL | 2 AST Miles: 21 PTS | 8 AST | 3 REB

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026

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