Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2026
Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Dallas Wings 85-77
Natasha Howard and Olivia Miles each dropped 21 points to lead Minnesota to back-to-back wins.
Howard: 21 PTS | 14 REB | 3 STL | 2 AST Miles: 21 PTS | 8 AST | 3 REB
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026
- Liberty Lose to Golden State despite Jones' Effort - New York Liberty
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 76, Liberty 67 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 22 Points in Wire-To-Wire Win over Liberty - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Narrowly Lose to Aces, 107-99, in High-Scoring United Center Outing - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (6.28.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Minnesota Stops the Wings at Dallas - Dallas Wings
- Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Chicago Sky
- Minnesota Lynx Sign Liatu King to Standard Contract - Minnesota Lynx
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