Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun OVERTIME HIGHLIGHTS

May 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Connecticut Sun outlast the Minnesota Lynx 83-82 in the final seconds over OT!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.