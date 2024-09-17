Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 17, 2024

September 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Sun 78-76

Bridget Carleton's clutch dagger capped off a WILD ending!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.