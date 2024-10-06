Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 6, 2024

October 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun battles back to even the series 2-2, forcing a Game 5

With five players scoring in double figures, Ty Harris shines bright, dropping a playoff career-high 20 PTS on an impressive 4-5 from beyond the arc!

Final Score: 92-82

