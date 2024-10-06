Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 6, 2024
October 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun battles back to even the series 2-2, forcing a Game 5
With five players scoring in double figures, Ty Harris shines bright, dropping a playoff career-high 20 PTS on an impressive 4-5 from beyond the arc!
Final Score: 92-82
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 6, 2024
- October 6 - 2024 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals Game 4 Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Sun Take Must-Win Game 4 in WNBA Semifinals against Lynx, 92-82 - Connecticut Sun
- New York Liberty Advance to Second Consecutive WNBA Finals - New York Liberty
- Aces Three-Peat Bid Ends with 76-62 Loss to Liberty in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals - Las Vegas Aces
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 76, Aces 62 - New York Liberty
- Los Angeles Sparks Retain TurnkeyZRG to Lead Search for New Head Coach - Los Angeles Sparks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- October 6 - 2024 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals Game 4 Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun Postgame Notes
- October 1 - 2024 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals Game 2 Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun Postgame Notes
- Connecticut Holds off Lynx for Game One Victory
- Minnesota Lynx Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Year and WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year
- Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith Named to WNBA All-Defensive Team