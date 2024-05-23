Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 23, 2024
May 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun outlast the Minnesota Lynx in the final seconds of OT to remain the only undefeated team in the W ð
DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2024
- Sun Pull Out Overtime Victory Over Lynx, 83-82 - Connecticut Sun
- May 23 - Minnesota at Connecticut Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Liberty Downed by Sky, 90-81 - New York Liberty
- Sky Finish Road Trip at 2-1, Hand Liberty First Loss of Season in 90-81 Win - Chicago Sky
- Aces Welcome Fever, Caitlin Clark to Michelob ULTRA Arena Saturday - Las Vegas Aces
- Behind Record-Setting Crowd, Storm Edges Fever, 85-83 - Seattle Storm
- Fever Come up Just Short against Seattle to Start West Coast Road Trip - Indiana Fever
- WNBA Expands to Canada with Toronto Selected as the League's 14th Team - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.