Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 23, 2024

May 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun outlast the Minnesota Lynx in the final seconds of OT to remain the only undefeated team in the W ð

DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL!

