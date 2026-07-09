Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 8, 2026

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx outlast the Sun after a back-and-forth fourth quarter, 86-80.

Cheryl Reeve has now become the WNBA's all-time winningest head coach, passing Mike Thibault with her 380th regular-season victory.

Kayla McBride: 23 PTS | 4 AST | 4 REB Courtney Williams: 12 PTS | 7 AST | 4 REB Dorka Juhász: 12 PTS | 6 REB | 4-6 3PM

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026

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