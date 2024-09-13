Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 13, 2024

September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx continue their hot streak and defeat the Chicago Sky 83-66, this game marked their 5th straight win

Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier balled out

Williams: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST Collier: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL

