Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 13, 2024
September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Minnesota Lynx continue their hot streak and defeat the Chicago Sky 83-66, this game marked their 5th straight win
Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier balled out
Williams: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST Collier: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL
