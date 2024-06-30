Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 30, 2024
June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Napheesa Collier had another double-double performance to lead the way for the Minnesota Lynx in their 70-62 win over the Sky. Stats: 13 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2024
- June 30 - Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Aces Waive Jessika Carter - Las Vegas Aces
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 81, Dream 75 - New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream 75, New York Liberty 81 Postgame Notes - Atlanta Dream
- Loyd Drops 30 Again as Storm Clips Wings 97-76 - Seattle Storm
- Atlanta Dream Rally on the Road to Down Connecticut Sun 78-74 - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Meet Mercury for First Time this Season - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings Fall at Seattle Storm 97-76 - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- June 30 - Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky Postgame Notes
- June 17 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings Postgame Notes
- Three-Time All-Star Napheesa Collier Selected to 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team
- June 9 - Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Postgame Notes
- Diamond Miller Has Knee Surgery