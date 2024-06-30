Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Napheesa Collier had another double-double performance to lead the way for the Minnesota Lynx in their 70-62 win over the Sky. Stats: 13 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST

