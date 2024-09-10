Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 10, 2024

September 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx leave the Dream in a daze securing the 76-64 road W with a full team effort

Kayla Mcbride lead the charge with 15 PTS.

