Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 26, 2024
May 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Atlanta Dream 92-79 to move to 4-1 on the season
Kayla McBride led the way with 31 PTS (10-12 FG, 6 3PM) in the Lynx win. Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith combined for 37 PTS!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2024
- May 26 - Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta 79, Minnesota 92 - Atlanta Dream
- Aces Waive Rookie Guard Dyaisha Fair - Las Vegas Aces
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - May 26 - Dallas Wings
- Ogunbowale Scores 40 as Dallas Wings Beat Phoenix Mercury, 107-92 - Dallas Wings
- Storm Shoots Over 60 Percent In 101-69 Win Over Washington - Seattle Storm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.