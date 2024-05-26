Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 26, 2024

May 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Atlanta Dream 92-79 to move to 4-1 on the season

Kayla McBride led the way with 31 PTS (10-12 FG, 6 3PM) in the Lynx win. Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith combined for 37 PTS!

