Minnesota Frost Sign Charlotte Akervik to a Standard Player Agreement

February 6, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced Thursday the signing of defender Charlotte Akervik to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

Akervik, who began the season on the Frost's Reserve Player List, is a 23-year-old hailing from Eau Claire, WI. This is the second time Akervik has been signed to an SPA this season and has appeared in two games with the Frost while the team managed earlier season injuries. She will be traveling with the Frost to Toronto for their game with the Sceptres on Feb. 11.

"Charlotte is such a valuable piece of our roster," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "She has worked hard all season, and her commitment has paid off with tremendous growth as a player. We're confident that she can step into our lineup when we need her and compete at the highest level in our league."

Akervik graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN, appearing in 153 games in five seasons and leaving as the program's leading scorer as a defender with 57 points (22G, 35A), which also ranked 21st on the all-time Mavericks' scoring list.

The signing corresponds with Frost defender Natalie Buchbinder placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Her LTIR status is retroactive to Jan. 8 when she suffered an upper body injury in a game against Boston.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.