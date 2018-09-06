Miners Take Commanding Lead

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Already having won Game One of the Can-Am League Semifinal Playoff Series, the Sussex County Miners put together another complete game from a starting pitcher coupled with timely offense and went on to defeat the Trois-Rivieres Aigles 5-0 to take a commanding two games to none lead in the Best-of-5 series on Thursday night at Stade Stereo+. The win put the Miners just one win away from their first ever playoff series victory.

The Miners scattered about eleven hits in their lineup, with Daniel Mateo and Audy Ciriaco leading the way with three hits apiece. Ciriaco drove in the game's first run in the fourth inning and pushed home two more when he reached on a two-base error in the fifth. Mateo drove home the other two runs with a long home run to deep right field in the seventh to push the Miners lead to 5-0. Five other Miners had one hit each on the evening.

On the pitching end, Kenny Koplove picked up right where Cory Jones left off last night. Koplove went the distance for the Miners in earning the first complete game shutout in Miners playoff history. He threw 128 pitches and allowed just five hit in total. Kenny walked just two batters and struck out six en route to the postseason victory.

The Miners and Aigles now return to Skylands Stadium for a 7:05 first pitch tomorrow night in Game Three of the Can-Am League Semifinal Playoff Series. Games Four and Five, if necessary, will also be at Skylands Stadium.

