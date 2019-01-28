Miners Sign Steve Lohr, Tyler Honahan for 2019

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that they have made two more signings for the upcoming 2019 season, inking all-star infielder Steve Lohr and left-handed pitcher Tyler Honahan.

Lohr is coming off an outstanding season with the Traverse City Beach Bums in 2018 that saw him earn a spot on the Experienced all-star team. Hailing from Buena Park, California, he batted .282 with seven homers, 35 RBIs, 10 doubles and 47 walks for a .403 on-base percentage that ranked inside the top-15 in the circuit over 71 games with Traverse City while seeing time defensively at both first base and third base. He was originally drafted in the 20th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers, playing two seasons in their organization. He also has had tremendous overseas success, hiting .376 with six homers, 11 doubles and 23 RBIs in only 40 games with the Adelaide Bite in the Australian Baseball League in 2017.

Lohr was originally claimed off of waivers from the Beach Bums last August, but was ineligible to play for Southern Illinois last season due to the roster move deadline having already passed.

"Steve can be a solid, impact bat for us this season," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "I know he is working hard to have his strongest season. He plays all the corner positions on the field, providing us with a lot of day-to-day and in-game flexibility. Coming off a season in which he played in the all-star game, we are excited to add Steve to the lineup."

Honahan joins up with the Miners after two seasons in the New York Yankees organization and a brief stint with the Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks in 2018. The 6'2" southpaw from Parker, Colorado saw his best season with the Yankees come in 2016 at rookie-level Pulaski, where he pitched in 13 games with a 2.48 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 12 walks and only 16 hits allowed in 29 innings.

Prior to his time in professional baseball, he was selected in the 36th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Stony Brook University in New York, where he was a two-time all-conference selection, including a junior season in 2015 where he went 7-3 with a 4.13 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 35 walks in 76 innings pitched to earn First Team All-America East honors.

"Tyler brings a couple of years of experience in the Yankees organization after coming out of a very good college program," Pinto said. "He has proven to be a strike-thrower throughout his career, and his experience as both a starter and a reliever gives us additional flexibility as well."

