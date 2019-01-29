Miners Sign All-Star Infielder Bryant Flete

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that they have signed infielder Bryant Flete for the upcoming 2019 season, adding strength in the middle of the diamond to their lineup.

Flete joins the Miners from the Chicago White Sox organization, where he played the last year and a half. The left-handed swinger played in 82 games with Double-A Birmingham in 2018, hitting .240 with 10 doubles and 25 RBIs while also batting a robust .346 in eight games at Triple-A Charlotte.

He was traded to the White Sox from the Chicago Cubs organization in the deal that brought Jose Quintana to the North Siders in 2017, and that season at class A-Advanced Myrtle Beach, he was a Carolina League midseason All-Star selection, hitting .305 with 15 doubles, six homers, 37 RBIs and 84 hits in 70 games with the Pelicans before the trade.

Now in his eighth season of pro baseball after signing with the Cubs at age 19 from Cumairebo, Venezuela, Flete owns 490 career hits, 82 doubles, 23 triples, 17 home runs and 194 RBIs in 567 career games. Defensively, he has seen over 1,800 innings of work at both shortstop and second base, while also contributing nearly 500 career innings at third base.

"Bryant comes to us with extensive professional experience, with some good success at a very high level," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "My contacts have told me about his strong defensive skills as a middle infielder and his ability to handle the bat. Reports from his MLB organizations have been very good as well, and have told me what a strong asset he can be to us this season."

