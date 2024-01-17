Miners Renew Focus on Community Outreach

The Sussex County Miners look forward to the 2024 season with a renewed focus on connecting with area communities, schools, sports teams, and other local organizations. The Miners have added a Coordinator of Community Engagement to foster relationships during the off-season and to help plan a fun time at the ballpark for these groups when the new season begins in May.

The Miners' have appointed Scott Davies to the position. Davies' connection with Sussex County goes back to the early 1990s as an on-air host at WSUS-FM. During his tenure at the radio station, Skylands Stadium was built and welcomed professional baseball to Sussex County for the first time. After a three-decade career as a teacher and elementary school principal, Davies retired as an educator and now enjoys work in the sports entertainment world with MetLife Stadium and his now-expanded role with the Miners. Davies also works behind the microphone as the public address announcer during all Miners home games.

The Sussex County Miners Reading Club promotes the benefits of reading to area elementary and middle school students. The Journal of the American Medical Association provides many examples of how independent reading, as well as parents reading to young children, helps learners develop motivation, curiosity, memory, and aids in developing language skills. Children will be Hitting the Books with Herbie, the Miners team mascot, to develop and maintain routine reading habits. If a student reads an average of 20 minutes per weekday during the program in March and April, the child will receive tickets to a Miners game. Each participating school will also have a specially designated night at the ballpark to celebrate the school year and have the top reader and a teacher throw out the ceremonial First Pitch. Over forty area schools have partnered with the team, and the list continues to grow!

The new Sussex County Miners Reading Club, along with other outreach planned for area scouts, softball and baseball teams, parent-teacher organizations and other groups, will support a goal that Miners General Manager Vin Sangemino set when he took the helm of the team following the 2022 season. Sangemino says that he wants the people of Sussex County to "feel a relationship to this team. Not just come to games and then go home, but an ongoing relationship. I'd like them to feel like this really and truly is their team."

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 46 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta. You can reach the Miners Coordinator of Community Engagement by email at scott@scminers.com.

