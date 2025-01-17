Milwaukee Wave vs. Utica City FC - 1.25.25

January 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave take on Utica City FC live from Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY.

