Milwaukee Wave vs. Texas Outlaws - 1.11.25
January 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video
Milwaukee Wave take on the Texas Outlaws in the Outlaws Live from Mesquite Arena in Mesquite, TX.
Check out the Milwaukee Wave Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 9, 2025
- Wave Gear up for Showdown against Outlaws Saturday Night in Texas. - Milwaukee Wave
- Comets Host Strykers for Golden Boot Showdown - Kansas City Comets
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Wave Stories
- Wave Gear up for Showdown against Outlaws Saturday Night in Texas.
- Milwaukee Wave Head to Kansas City to Face Rival Comets Sunday.
- Wave Ring in New Year with Well Rounded Defeat of Sidekicks.
- Wave Eager to Take on Dallas Saturday at Home
- Wave Eager to Take on Dallas Saturday at Home.