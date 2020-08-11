Milwaukee Milkmen Sign MLB Veteran Drew Hutchison

The Milwaukee Milkmen announced their latest transaction this morning, signing right-handed starter Drew Hutchison, who will make his debut in Game Two of today's doubleheader with the Chicago Dogs. Hutchison, who turns 30 later this month, is a veteran of parts of 5 MLB season with the Blue Jays, Pirates, Philles, and Rangers.

A native of Lakeland, Florida, Hutchison was originally drafted by Toronto in the 15th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Lakeland Senior High School. He shot through the minor leagues on his way to The Show, making his big league debut on April 21, 2012 at the tender age of 21. On the mound, Hutchison attacks batters with a four-seam fastball, slider, changeup, and sinker.

Hutchison pitched parts of four seasons with the Blue Jays, with his best season coming in 2014 when he went 11-13 with a 4.48 ERA across 184.2 innings pitched with 9.0 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9. He made 32 appearances, all of them starts. The following year in 2015, he was the Opening Day starting pitcher for Toronto -- the youngest Opening Day starter in franchise history for the Blue Jays. He finished with a 13-5 record across 30 appearances (28 starts) and 150.1 innings pitched.

For his MLB career, Hutchison is the owner of a 5.10 ERA in 98 appearances (79 starts) covering 460.1 innings pitched. His most recent season in the big leagues was in 2018, when he split the year between Philadelphia and Texas. Hutchinson pitched in Triple-A with three different organizations in 2019, compiling a 5.28 ERA with 9.1 K/9 and 3.7 BB/9 across 131.1 innings pitched with affiliates for the Angels, Yankees, and Twins.

