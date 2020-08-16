Mills, Rox Blow by MoonDogs with Two-Hit Showing on the HillÃÂ

August 16, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





St. Cloud, Minn. -Â A quiet game up until the sixth saw the St. Cloud Rox offense erupt and take a 9-1 win over the Mankato MoonDogs, Sunday.

In the bottom of the sixth, the MoonDogs had a chance to hold the Rox scoreless and keep the game tied. However, with one St. Cloud player in scoring position,Â Conner CampbellÂ rolled up a chance for a double play to escape the jam unscathed, but the throw to first was wild andÂ Jack KellyÂ scored the Rox first run of the afternoon to make it 1-0.

An RBI single from St. Cloud'sÂ Ben NormanÂ scoredÂ Kodie KoldenÂ in the seventh. After that, Norman stole second and scored on a single viaÂ Jack Winkler. The Rox held a 3-0 advantage after the seventh inning.

The Rox continued their insurance surge in the eighth. They batted around for six runs on five hits and got help from a pair of MoonDogs errors. After the eighth, the Rox were up 9-0.

Drew StahlÂ supplied the MoonDogs only run in the ninth with a sacrifice fly deep enough to scoreÂ Mikey Gottschalk. The Rox closed out a 9-1 win with a double play to end the game moments later.

The MoonDogs lost the hit battle, 13-2, and had two more errors than the hosting Rox, 3-1.

The Rox starting arm wasÂ Zane Mills (3-0)Â and was efficient in his eight-inning showing. Mills allowed no runs, a pair of hits and struck out 10 MoonDogs batters.

Campbell, now 0-1 this season, got the loss at St. Cloud, Sunday afternoon, despite a good showing in his first start of the season. The everyday reliever went 6.2 innings for a new season-high in innings pitched in a single appearance, his previous season-long was a two-inning showing, and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits. Campbell never walked a batter and struck out one.

For tonight's box score clickÂ HERE.

Tomorrow, the Mankato MoonDogs (17-21) are back at Joe Faber Field to take on the St. Cloud Rox (24-12) at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.