Milligan Jr. (Who Else?) Seals It for Saskatchewan I CFL

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Rolan Milligan Jr. makes a spectacular interception in the end zone, securing the Riders' spot in the Western Final to take on the Bombers

