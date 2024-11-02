Sports stats



Saskatchewan Roughriders

Milligan Jr. (Who Else?) Seals It for Saskatchewan I CFL

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Rolan Milligan Jr. makes a spectacular interception in the end zone, securing the Riders' spot in the Western Final to take on the Bombers
