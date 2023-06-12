Miller Named Pitcher of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Jalen Miller has already delivered one of the best pitching performances of the year. Now, the Kansas City Monarchs righty has some hardware to back it up.

Miller has earned the American Association's Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week Award for the week ending Sunday, June 11, the league announced Monday.

Miller threw 12 shutout innings over two starts this past week, allowing just four hits and five walks while striking out 10.

That included seven scoreless innings in the Monarchs' 7-0 win over Winnipeg on Sunday, Kansas City's first shutout victory of the year.

"I challenge myself ultimately just to stay the course," Miller said after Sunday's game. "The work is never finished as a pitcher; it can all go downhill in the first inning of the next game. Just staying confident and riding the wave."

Miller has helped the Monarchs on a 10-1 hot streak heading into a crucial road series with Fargo-Moorhead Tuesday through Thursday.

Miller, 30, is in his third season in the American Association. He played for the Chicago Dogs at the close of 2019 and during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He earned a 3.89 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with the Dogs in 2020 despite playing home games at the hitter-friendly Impact Field.

Born in Italy, Miller played college ball at Mineral Area College in Missouri and Central Methodist University. Undrafted out of college, he spent his first three years as a pro in the United Shore League, Frontier League, and Pacific Association.

Miller signed with the Baltimore Orioles organization in March 2019, making five appearances for Class A Delmarva that season. He returned to partner league baseball later that year, suiting up for York in the Atlantic League before signing with the Dogs on August 4.

In 2021, Miller returned to the Frontier League, producing a 3.06 ERA with the Sussex County Miners in 40 appearances (6 starts). He began 2022 with the Lexington Legends in the Atlantic League before arriving in Kansas City.

He provided instant support to the club's pitching staff down the stretch last season, posting a 2.52 ERA over five appearances (regular season and playoffs).

