Miller Leads C's to Shutout Win

May 13, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - Five shutout innings from starter Troy Miller (W, 1-0) set the tone Wednesday night, as the Vancouver Canadians took down the Spokane Indians (Rockies) 2-0 at Ron Tonkin Field.

Miller's effort was backed by a pair early runs. Ronny Brito doubled with one out in the second inning and later scored on a rule book double from Luis De Los Santos to give the C's a 1-0 advantage. In the third, three consecutive two-out singles - highlighted by a run-scoring base hit from Ryan Gold - doubled Vancouver's lead.

The pitching staff handled the rest. Miller gave way to Vancouver native Brayden Bouchey, who returned to action after arm surgery for the first time since August of 2018, and Bouchey was followed by Cobi Johnson and Will McAffer (S, 1). McAffer - a native son of North Vancouver - notched the first six-out save by a Canadians pitcher this season.

It was the first shutout thrown by the Blue Jays affiliate since August 21, 2019 when the Canadians blanked Tri-City 1-0 at Gesa Stadium in Pasco, WA.

Gold, Cameron Eden and LJ Talley finished with two hits apiece.

The series continues on Thursday night. #10 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) CJ Van Eyk will make his second professional start while right-hander Ryan Feltner is set to go for Spokane. First pitch at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.