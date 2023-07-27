Miller Knocks out Paddleheads with Walk-Off Home Run

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - In the Pioneer League, there are no extra innings. For the first time in 2023, the fans of the Glacier Range Riders (35-19) got to experience the extra inning alternative Wednesday night with a Knockout Round 4-3 win over the Missoula Paddleheads (40-16). Dean Miller needed two home runs to beat out Keaton Greenwalt's one and he did exactly that to send the Flathead Faithful home happy.

The last pitch of the game resulted in a home run for the Range Riders, and so did the first pitch from the Paddleheads. Missoula starter Dawson Day, who had not allowed a run in 13 innings so far this season, fired the first pitch into Crews Taylor who blasted a shot over the right field wall that made it 1-0 in the blink of an eye. Glacier broke through again in the fifth with a leadoff double from Matt Clayton who was pushed home by Christian Kirtley on a double, then Mason Dinesen scored Kirtley with a single.

Jack White had a great start once again for the Range Riders throwing five scoreless innings against the top offense in the Pioneer League before Missoula finally got to him in the sixth. They hit a two-run blast and a solo home run, and with that things were level at three. White finished with eight strikeouts to just one walk and six hits allowed. Out of the bullpen, Connor Housley and Michael YaSenka threw 1-2-3 innings, while Justin Coleman stepped to the bump in the ninth slicing down final Missoula batter, Ryan Cash, to end a scoring threat with two on and two outs.

Things looked very promising in the ninth when Jackson Raper singled to left field on a broken bat and Miller got the pinch runner Nick Lucky to third on a base hit to right. With no outs and runners on the corners the Range Riders looked primed to walk it off in regulation. An unfortunate double play, however, diminished those chances, deleting Lucky from third and eventually, Glacier would strike out to end the ninth.

In the Pioneer League, if a regular season game is tied at the end of nine innings, the teams take part in what is called the PBL Knockout Round. It is a home run competition between one elected player from each team. Missoula's Greenwalt stepped up to the plate first as the candidate for the visitors, but the Paddlehead power hitter hit most balls with more height than distance. He did crank one home run, however, putting pressure on Dean Miller to need to hit at least one home run to avoid a loss.

Miller did that. Plus some.

After two outs, Miller cranked a shot 440 feet to left center and made it all even. Needing one home run, Miller came up short on the next two swings. The next swing needed to be a home run or else we would head to a second round. Miller smashed a ball down the left field line that was a no-doubter the second it left the bat. The Range Riders had officially won their first home KO Round of 2023. Miller also moved to 2-0 all-time in that scenario this season.

The Range Riders and Paddleheads do battle again on Thursday night. First pitch between the two best teams in the PBL is set for tonight at 7:05 PM at Glacier Bank Park.

