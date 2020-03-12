Miller Auto Team Exclusive Sponsor for 2020 Rumble Ponies Fireworks

March 12, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are proud to announce Miller Auto Team as the exclusive sponsor of Rumble Ponies fireworks nights. These great evenings of entertainment will include 16 dates this coming season, including every Friday home game and the 2020 All-Star Game. Miller Auto Team has shown their dedication to providing family-friendly fun to the Southern Tier Community and will highlight the 2020 Rumble Ponies season.

"We know the vitality of this community and the happiness of our loyal customers are paramount to the success of our family business", says Miller Auto Team Owner Steve Miller, Sr. "That's why the Miller Auto Team is proud to step in and support this crucial component of our great community, the Rumble Ponies! Now more than ever, Let's go to the Ball Game!"

In addition, fans will be able to stop by the Miller Auto Team location in Vestal to receiver a limited number of Buy One Get One Free ticket vouchers on each fireworks night. "Miller Auto Team is a community staple", said Rumble Ponies Managing Director John "JB" Bayne, "Partnering with such a great organization will enhance the fireworks series and make NYSEG Stadium the place to be for fireworks this year!"

The 2020 Rumble Ponies kick off the season at NYSEG Stadium on Thursday April 9 against the Akron RubberDucks. The Rumble Ponies are hosting the 2020 Eastern League All-Star Game at NYSEG Stadium presented by Ephesus Lighting on July 15th. Individual tickets for the Rumble Ponies entire home schedule and for the All-Star Game can be purchased online at www.bingrp.com, over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN, and in person at the Starting Gate Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 12, 2020

Miller Auto Team Exclusive Sponsor for 2020 Rumble Ponies Fireworks - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.