Milkmen Walk off Dockhounds in 10 Inning Duel

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen opened up their homestand with another dramatic finish against the Lake Country Dockhounds.

Most of the game was a fierce pitchers duel between Lake Country and Milkmen starter Myles Smith who pitched the first nine innings and allowed only three hits while striking out six. Frankie Bartow, Payton Grey and Karch Kowalczyk threw the last three innings for Milwaukee and gave up a combined one hit as the Milkmen shutout the Dockhounds in regulation.

Milwaukee's offense struggled for most of the night, only collecting three singles in the first nine innings and only two runners advancing as far as second base. After nine innings the score remained 0-0.

In the top of the tenth it appeared as though Lake Country would sneak away with a victory when a ground ball that snuck by Logan Trowbridge allowed the Dockhounds designated runner to score. But Miguel Gomez opened the bottom of the inning with a smashed double that bounced off the left field wall and allowed Rodrigo Benoit to score. Two sacrifice flyouts then allowed Gomez to score and end the game 2-1. The game winner came off the bat of Carl Chester who was playing his first game at Franklin Field as a Milkman.

"Carl has a very high baseball IQ and it has shown what a big presence he is in our lineup," manager Anthony Barone said of Chester. "It was a great swing, he got what he wanted in his first pitch and did what he was supposed to do."

The Milkmen will now play three more games against Lake Country before finishing up their homestand with a series against Sioux Falls. Tomorrow's game is set to start at 6:35 p.m. at Franklin Field.

