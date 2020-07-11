Milkmen Strike Early, But It's Not Enough

July 11, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





Milwaukee Milkmen take on the St. Paul Saints for the first of a three-game series at Franklin Field. The first pitch was thrown at 6:35 p.m. on a beautiful night for baseball.

The Milkmen started off hot in the first inning with Mason Davis continuing to pound the baseball, launching a home run to right field. David Washington followed with a double to right field and was driven in by Zach Nehrir, who earned his first RBI of the season with a single to give the Milkmen take an early 2-0 lead.

It was quiet for a few innings after that, with Milkmen starter David Holmberg retiring eight Saints batters in a row at one point.

In the fifth inning, Logan Trowbridge lead off with a single, then stole second base. Christian Correa flew out to but moved Trowbridge up to third. Brett Vertigan came up with a single to left field to score Trowbridge and extend the Milkmen lead to 3-0.

The Saints struck back at the top of the sixth inning with a two-run home run from Saint's catcher Chris Chinea off Holmberg. The veteran lefty finished his night with 5 2/3 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 walks, and 9 strikeouts. Later in the frame, Reynolds brought in two more runs on a hit off A.J. Schugel to take the lead at 4-3.

In the top of the seventh inning, Josh Allen earned himself an RBI with double. JC Millan clears the bases with a hit right up the middle bringing in 2 more runs for Saint Paul.

Adam Walker hit his second home run of the season in the seventh inning, but that was all the Milkmen could muster. The game ended at a score of 7-4 in favor of the Saints.

The second game against St. Paul starts at 1:05 p.m with gates opening at Franklin Field at 12:05 p.m. Join Bo Vine and the team as they look to take game two of the series.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.