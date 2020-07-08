Milkmen Storm Back to Edge Dogs, 8-7

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: After trailing 7-1 through two innings, the Milwaukee Milkmen roared back to take down the Chicago Dogs, 8-7, on Wednesday night. A Christian Correa two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth inning served as the game-winning base knock.

Winning Pitcher: RHP Jake Matthys (1-0)

Losing Pitcher: LHP Adam Choplick (0-1)

Save: RHP Karch Kowalczyk (1)

Star of the Game: Edwin Arroyo, INF. Arroyo continued his torrid start to 2020, mashing a two-run home run in the second inning, adding a ninth-inning double to give the Dogs a late run-scoring opportunity.

Next:

Who? Dogs vs. Milkmen, Game 3 of 3

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois

When? Tomorrow, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP Angel Ventura (Milwaukee) vs. RHP J.D. Busfield (Chicago)

Extra Bite: Wednesday's result marked the fourth-consecutive one-run game between the Milkmen and Dogs to start the 2020 season. Adding up the first four games, the score reads: Milwaukee, Chicago 15.

