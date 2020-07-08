Milkmen Storm Back to Edge Dogs, 8-7
July 8, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: After trailing 7-1 through two innings, the Milwaukee Milkmen roared back to take down the Chicago Dogs, 8-7, on Wednesday night. A Christian Correa two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth inning served as the game-winning base knock.
Winning Pitcher: RHP Jake Matthys (1-0)
Losing Pitcher: LHP Adam Choplick (0-1)
Save: RHP Karch Kowalczyk (1)
Star of the Game: Edwin Arroyo, INF. Arroyo continued his torrid start to 2020, mashing a two-run home run in the second inning, adding a ninth-inning double to give the Dogs a late run-scoring opportunity.
Next:
Who? Dogs vs. Milkmen, Game 3 of 3
Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois
When? Tomorrow, 7:05 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? RHP Angel Ventura (Milwaukee) vs. RHP J.D. Busfield (Chicago)
Extra Bite: Wednesday's result marked the fourth-consecutive one-run game between the Milkmen and Dogs to start the 2020 season. Adding up the first four games, the score reads: Milwaukee, Chicago 15.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 8, 2020
- Milkmen Storm Back to Edge Dogs, 8-7 - Chicago Dogs
- RedHawks Manage Only Five Hits in 5-0 Loss to Goldeyes - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Pitching Solid, Offense out to Lunch in 3-0 Loss to Canaries - St. Paul Saints
- Dogs Drop Home Opener in Extras - Chicago Dogs
- Hilton Sets Tone in "Home" Opener - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.