Milkmen Silence Canaries for First Sweep of the Season

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen controlled Sunday afternoon's game three against the Sioux Falls Canaries to collect their first sweep of the season.

Sioux Falls struck first in the game by scoring a run off of starter Myles Smith in the second inning, but Milwaukee quickly responded by scoring four in the bottom of the inning. Miguel Gomez, Hector Sanchez and Aaron Hill loaded the bases before Jeremiah Burks hit a bases clearing double to give the Milkmen a two run lead. Bryan Torres then followed up with another double to score Burks and the Milkmen led 4-1.

Milwaukee continued to put runs on the board with a single from Torres that scored Christ Conley, Burks scored on a wild pitch and Logan Trowbridge singled to score Torres all in the fourth inning. Conley then drove Hill home on a deep single in the fifth and Burks hit a solo home run in the eighth.

After giving up one run in the second, Smith turned his game around to pitch up until the ninth inning of the game without allowing another to score. He finished the day giving out five hits, two walks while striking out eight.

Peyton Gray then pitched the ninth and allowed two runs to score before closing the game 9-3 in favor of the Milkmen.

"We're playing with a lot of confidence and guys are having fun playing the game," manager Anthony Barone said of the teams first sweep of the season. "When you're winning it's easy to not dog these days in August, so we're gonna keep the momentum and enjoy the game knowing what we're trying to compete for.

Milwaukee will now head to Lake Country in Oconomowoc to play a three game series against the Dockhounds. They will then return to Franklin Field for their last homestand of the season against the Kane County Cougars and the Chicago Dogs. The first game against the Cougars is set to start on Friday, August 26th at 6:35 p.m.

