Milkmen Secure First Place Going into Championship Series

September 10, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





The doubleheader got underway on Wednesday afternoon at Franklin Field as the rain kept falling when the first pitch was thrown.

The Milkmen were the visitors on their home turf to reduce travel for the Winnipeg Goldeyes, but a first inning rally was all the "away" team needed. Brett Vertigan singled to left field and Dylan Tice followed with a double to center to bring Vertigan home. The bats continued to stay hot as Adam Brett Walker hit one in the gap of center field and Tice scored. Milwaukee took advantage of Frank Duncan in the first inning for the lead 2-0.

Since Drew Hutchison was brought on board in early August, he has shown his worth to the roster. His last win coming against Chicago on August 27th, pitching five innings and struck out nine.

In the fifth inning Walker came up to the plate with bases loaded and brought Tice home on a fielder's choice to extend the lead 3-0.

Hutchinson shut down the Goldeyes tonight, pitching five complete innings and striking out 11 total batters. Myles Smith and Peyton Gray shut down the Goldeyes over the final two frames with a combined five strikeouts to secure 3-0 win.

With the rain still coming down, the Milkmen and Goldeyes make headway for game two.

Tim Dillard was the starting pitcher for game two, unfortunately the Goldeyes took off in the first inning. Kevin Lachance scored from a Wes Darvill double. Darvill then scored from a single to right field from Kyle Martin. Winnipeg scrapped together a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning an error from third baseman Logan Trowbridge brought Nick Oddo across the plate to extend the Winnipeg lead to 3-0.

Dillard stuck around for three innings before Zach Hartman, Dylan Baker, and A.J. Schugel each threw a scoreless inning apiece.

Evan Grills shut down the Milkmen through five innings and struck out seven. Jose Jose came into finish the game that left the Milkmen shut out, as they fell 3-0 in game two.

Tomorrow at 11:00 am, head to the Milkmen Facebook page for our question and answer session with Milkmen owner Mike Zimmerman, Manager Anthony Barone along with a handful of Milkmen! Tickets are still available for purchase for tomorrow's game at 6:35 p.m. and single game tickets for the playoffs went on sale as well.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 10, 2020

Milkmen Secure First Place Going into Championship Series - Milwaukee Milkmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.