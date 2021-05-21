Milkmen Homers Hand X's First Loss of Season

Sioux City, IA - A night after finishing a three-game sweep over the Houston Apollos, the Explorers were handed their first loss of the season in game one of a three game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, 3-1.

With the wind howling out to left field on Friday night, the X's jumped out to an early lead thanks to a one-run bomb from Sebastian Zawada that cleared the left field fence.

Right hander Nick Belzer, made his Explorer debut and had a solid outing. He received a no decision after tossing five innings without allowing a run, Ankeny, Iowa native left the game with 6 strikeouts stranding runners in scoring position in all five innings he was on the mound.

Danny Hrbek (0-1) took the loss after following Belzer out of the pen in the sixth. He faced four batters in the inning making quick work of the first batter with a strikeout but gave up a solo shot to Milkmen designated hitter, Liam Scafariello, tying the game 1-1.

Moving to the top of the seventh inning, the Milkmen broke the tie thanks to a no-doubter off the bat of last season's league player of the year, Adam Walker, that clanked off of the top of the scoreboard. Walker's bomb silenced an excited X's crowd after right fielder Michael Lang threw out a runner at home on the play prior.

Ryan Zimmerman (1-0) earned his first win of the season as he was masterful through seven innings of work. Making just the one mistake on the Zawada home run. Zimmerman went seven innings of one run ball, surrendering just two hits, walking three and striking out seven.

X's reliever Max Kuhns took over in the eighth, showing some electric stuff as Kuhns struck out the side in order.

Zach Hartman (1) relieved Zimmerman in the eighth and collected a six out save facing the minimum.

For the fifth time in team history the X's failed to improve to 4-0 to start a season. The Explorers now sit at 3-1 and will play game two of the series against the Milkmen on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. New arm, Brett Adcock, will toe the rubber Saturday evening.

