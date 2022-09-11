Milkmen Hold off Dogs, Advance to East Division Championship Series

ROSEMONT, Ill - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the East Division champion Chicago Digs in game three of the first round of the American Association playoffs to advance to the East Division Championship Series.

Christian Young started the game on the mound for Milwaukee and Frankie Bartow replaced him in the fourth inning with one out to go. The two combined to go six and two thirds innings and delivered one of the best pitching performances of the season when it mattered most, combining to allow four hits, nine strikeouts and no runs to score.

Milwaukee scored all of their runs in the fifth inning. Keon Barnum led off the inning with a single and then scored on a home run blas from Miguel Gomez. Hector Sanchez then hit a solo shot two at bats later and the Milkmen led 3-0.

Rodrigo Benoit then pitched the last two and a third innings of the game and did not allow a hit until the ninth inning where Benoit gave up a solo home run before forcing a double play and closing the series for the Milkmen.

The Milkmen have advanced to the Division Championship Series! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!!

We will travel to Cleburne Railroaders for Game 1 on Monday and will be back home at Franklin Field for Game 2 on Wednesday night, Sep. 14 and with Game 3 on Thursday, Sep. 15 (if necessary).

