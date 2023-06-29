Milkmen Hang on to Beat RailCats Before Return to Franklin Field.

June 29, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







GARY, Ind. - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats Thursday night to give the team confidence before returning to Franklin Field tomorrow.

Final Score: Milwaukee Milkmen 6, Gary SouthShore RailCats 4.

The Milkmen catered an early lead after scoring two runs in the first and second innings. Roy Morales singled to score Cam Balego while Gabriel Cancel doubled to score Morales in the first and Cam Redding scored on an error before Balego scored on a double from Morales.

Justin Williams then blasted a home run in his first start back from injury in the third and Cancel then scored for the second time on the night in the seventh.

Gregori Vasquez earned the win starting on the mound by going five innings and allowing just one run on five hits. The bullpen then did not allow another run until the ninth inning when three extra runs did score for Gary SouthShore, but Milwaukee was still able to close the game and seal a 6-4. victory for the Milkmen.

The Milkmen will now return to Franklin Field to start a series against their in-state rivals Lake Country DockHounds.

"We have to keep our confidence," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the Milkmen's upcoming series. "We haven't seen them since the opening series but we will keep our confidence and be ready to play."

Tomorrow's game starts at 6:35 p.m. and is also Friday Night Fireworks! Cheer on the Milkmen and watch a firework show after the game! We hope to see you soon!

Tickets are on sale atMilwaukeeMilkmen.comor at the Franklin Field Box Office prior to the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.