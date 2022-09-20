Milkmen Fall Flat in Game Three, Look to Avoid Elimination in Game Four.

September 20, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







FARGO, N.D. - The Milwaukee Milkmen were dominated 7-2 by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in game three and now face a 2-1 deficit and cannot lose another game if they are to win the championship.

The game started out tough for both the Milkmen offense and defense as starting pitcher Ryan Zimmerman gave up five runs in the third inning and was taken out after collecting just one out in it. The offense did not produce a single hit or base runner until the sixth inning when Carl Chester broke through with a single.

"We didn't hit and we didn't pitch very well, and when you don't do either of those things it's tough to win a championship series game," manager Anthony Barone said of the team's struggles in the game. "We have to come out tomorrow and have quality at bats and put up zeros, and then we win tomorrow an we're right back in it at game five."

The two extra runs by the RedHawks were given up by Myles smith in the fifth and Javi Echevarria in the eighth whereas Milwaukee's two runs were produced in the eighth and ninth. Miguel Gomez scored off of a single from Carl Chester and then a walk from Jeremiah Burks loaded the bases with only one out. But a flyout and a fielder's choice quickly ended the rally. Keon Barnum then hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth and that was the last hit of the night for the Milkmen.

The next two games are win-or-go-home for the Milkmen as Fargo-Moorhead just needs to win one more to clinch the championship. Both games will be played on Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Fargo.

Watch the games on a number of platforms from AABaseball.tv, Twitch, YouTubeTV or join in on the fun at the family friendly Championship Finals Watch Party at the Umbrella Bar.

Stay tuned to MilwaukeeMilkmen.com and our socials for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.