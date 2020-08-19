Milkmen Edge Goldeyes

FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (23-17) lost 2-1 to the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field on Wednesday evening.

Wes Darvill led off the game with a solo home run to right off Milwaukee starter David Holmberg.

In the bottom of the first, David Washington singled to left with one out and was followed by a two-run home run to right form Adam Brett Walker.

Winnipeg put the tying and go-ahead runs on base with two outs in the ninth before Milkmen closer Peyton Gray retired the side to earn his 10th save of the year.

Holmberg (6-1) picked up the win for Milwaukee (23-18), allowing one earned run on five hits over seven innings. Holmberg walked three and struck out nine.

Kevin Hilton (5-2) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing one earned run on three hits in six and one-third. Hilton walked one and struck out six.

Kent Hasler pitched one and two-thirds scoreless innings in relief of Hilton.

The three-game series concludes Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m. Evan Grills (0-2, 7.13) takes on former Major League right-hander Henderson Alvarez (0-0, 2.25). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

