Milkmen Dominate RedHawks in Game One of Finals.

September 18, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen got off to an early lead in game one of the 2022 Miles Wolff Cup Finals, and went on to control the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks for the rest of the game.

Logan Trowbridge started the game off with a bang for Milwaukee with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to quickly take a 1-0 lead. Will Kengor then later scored in the inning when he scored off of a fielder's choice from Miguel Gomez and the Milkmen lead was two.

The rest of Milwaukee's scores came in the fourth and fifth innings. Will Kengor hit a deep single with two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth inning that drove in Carl Chester and Jeremiah Burks, Bryan Torres then also scored on the play off of a fielding error. Gomes then scored in the fifth off of a groundout from Chester and Hector Sanchez scored off of a single from Burks. The Milkmen then led 7-0.

Fargo-Moorhead's scoreless outing was thanks to starting pitcher A.J. Schugel, who was pitching in his third postseason game this year, and allowed five hits and walked none while striking out seven. Schugel has now given up one run in his 18 innings pitched this postseason.

Kyle Huckaby and Myles Smith then pitched the last three innings of the game for Milwaukee and gave up one run in the seventh before closing out game one of the series 7-1.

"Their energy was great tonight, they were excited to start the series and it's nice when you can put a zero up in that first inning like Schugel did and then Trowbridge responded with a home run," manager Anthony Barone said of Milwaukee's energy. "Just a great start to the game and the energy was great."

Milwaukee now leads 1-0 in the five game series and they will need to win two more games to claim the title.

Game two will be played at Franklin Field tomorrow / Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Games three four and five will be played in Fargo on the 20th-22nd.

Tickets are on sale now at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com and are also available at the Franklin Field Box Office prior to the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 18, 2022

Milkmen Dominate RedHawks in Game One of Finals. - Milwaukee Milkmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.