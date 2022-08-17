Milkmen Come from Behind in Third Straight Game for Third Straight Win

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen scored nine runs in the seventh and eighth innings to defeat the Lake Country Dockhounds in what was the Milkmen's third straight win.

Ryan Zimmerman began on the mound for Milwaukee and gave up three runs in the top of the second inning. Zimmerman was able to regroup and finish pitching five and one third innings while striking out six and handing out one walk.

The Milkmen responded in the bottom of the second by scoring Keon Barnum with a hit from Carl Chester to make it a 3-1 game.

Both teams did not score another run until the seventh inning when Barnum sent Bryan Torres home with a sacrifice fly. Then with two out and two on, Aaron Hill collected his first hit of the series with a bases-clearing triple that scored Logan Trowbridge and Miguel Gomez and gave Milwaukee a 4-3 lead.

The Milkmen followed up by striking out three of the next four batters before putting up a six-spot in the bottom of the eighth inning that extended Milwaukee's lead to seven. Every batter in the lineup reached base in the eighth.

Milwaukee finished the game with Rodrigo Benout striking out three straight batters to seal the Milkmen's third straight game.

"Lake Country's starter was very good for them tonight," manager Anthony Barone said. "Once he came out we took advantage of a few things and got to their bullpen. We did a very good job of grinding out at bats late in the game."

With the win tonight Milwaukee clinched at least a tie of their four game series against the Dockhounds. After facing Lake Country the Milkmen will play another series against the Sioux Falls Canaries. Tomorrow's game is set to start at 6:35 p.m. at Franklin Field.

