Milkmen Add Pair

Franklin, WI. -The Milwaukee Milkmen finalized deals for two new members of the team on Tuesday.

OF/INF Mikey Reynolds returns to the Milkmen after being signed on January 11earlier this year. Reynolds was set to play in the season opener for Milwaukee but his contract was transferred to the Arizona Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate Amarillo Sod Poodles before he could play a game with the Milkmen. Reynolds played collegiately at Texas A&M before being drafted in the 5thround of the MLB Draft in 2013 by the Atlanta Braves. One of the newest members of the Milkmen played for the American Association's Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in 2017 and the St. Paul Saints in 2020. In 2021 with Amarillo, Reynolds got off to a hot start and hit 5 home runs, 21 RBI's and added 9 stolen bases. Reynolds brings defensive versatility with the ability to play second base, third base, shortstop, and all 3 outfield positions. In 2018, the speedster racked up 45 stolen bases with the Sussex County Miners of the Can-Am League.

Right-handed pitcher Christian Young was also added to the team on Tuesday and made his professional debut the same day. Young was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Oakland A's and in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. Most recently, Young pitched in 2019 for Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-5 hurler pitched for the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big 12 during 2018 and for Niagara County Community College from 2015-2017. The latest addition to Milwaukee's rotation played under current Milkmen manager Anthony Barone with the Jamestown Jammers of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in 2017 and 2018. During his 2 years in college, Young put up more than serviceable numbers featuring a 10-4 record, 4.57 ERA, and a 119/35 strikeout to walk ratio.

