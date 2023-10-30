Military Night Sponsored by Jack Daniels November 10th

Fraser - Coming up the Motor City Rockers are having a great promotional night involving our United States military. Military Night is November 10th and the game against the Port Huron Prowlers will start at 7:35 pm at Big Boy Arena.

All active military get into the game completely free of charge, alongside active duty, veterans and civilians in the military workforce get in for only $8.

For more information please contact ticket manager Connor Jakacki

Email: connor@rockershockey.com

Phone: (313) 944-0625

