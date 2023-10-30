Military Night Sponsored by Jack Daniels November 10th
October 30, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release
*** Part 1.1 - ASCII
Share
Fraser - Coming up the Motor City Rockers are having a great promotional night involving our United States military. Military Night is November 10th and the game against the Port Huron Prowlers will start at 7:35 pm at Big Boy Arena.
All active military get into the game completely free of charge, alongside active duty, veterans and civilians in the military workforce get in for only $8.
For more information please contact ticket manager Connor Jakacki
Email: connor@rockershockey.com
Phone: (313) 944-0625
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2023
- Military Night Sponsored by Jack Daniels November 10th - Motor City Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Rockers Stories
- Military Night Sponsored by Jack Daniels November 10th
- Motor City Rockers Earn Weekend Split with 4-3 Win over Bobcats
- Blue Ridge Stuns Motor City in 5-4 Shootout Win
- Stik Life Announces Exciting Partnership With Motor City Rockers Hockey Team
- Rockers Earn Early Season Sweep in Port Huron